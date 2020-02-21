February 21, 2020 Comments (0) Views: 149 National News, New York, Northeast

Capital One served as the lead bank for a $131.2-million construction loan for the ground-up development of 26 South Division, a 28-story, mixed-use apartment tower in New Rochelle, NY. The sponsor is RXR Realty, which is serving as master developer for the City of New Rochelle. The 42-month interest-only floating-rate loan has two extension options.

26 South Division St. will feature 352 market-rate apartments and more than 12,000 square feet of retail. The development is a major component of RXR’s redevelopment plan for the city, which also included the opening of their 360 Huguenot property this past summer.

“At a time when prospective renters face difficult trade-offs between quality housing and ease of commute, New Rochelle is a natural extension of the transit-oriented story that has developed in places like Long Island City, portions of Brooklyn and Jersey City,” said Capital One VP Prithvi Mohan.

Connect With Capital One’s Mohan

Connect With RXR Realty



Get CRE News in 150 words

For comments, questions or concerns, please contact Paul Bubny

Tags: Apartments & Multifamily, Development, Financing

united-states ne-new-york northeast

RXR’s New Rochelle Apartments Land $131M Loan

Paul Bubny